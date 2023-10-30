LilWin Survives Motor Accident

Actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, narrowly escaped a life-threatening car accident, leaving his fans and the entertainment industry in shock.

The revelation came through Instagram and Facebook posts shared by the actor on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

While the image of LilWin’s severely damaged BMW car went public on the 29th, the accident itself occurred on October 15, 2023.

In his post, LilWin expressed his profound gratitude to God for sparing his life in what could have been a tragic accident.

The photograph revealed his once-sleek black BMW car in a completely mangled state, serving as a stark reminder of the peril he had faced.

The news of LilWin’s accident sent shockwaves not only among his dedicated fan base but also throughout the entertainment industry.

While the actor didn’t disclose specific details about the accident’s location, his followers and well-wishers breathed a collective sigh of relief knowing that he had survived the ordeal