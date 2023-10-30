OSP Clears Adu Boahen Of Anas Corruption Trap

Charles Adu Boahen

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced the closure of the investigation into allegations of corruption and corruption-related offenses involving former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

The OSP concluded that while Adu Boahen engaged in influence peddling, it does not fall under its mandate to investigate corruption.

In a press conference held today, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, stated that the allegations against Adu Boahen could be handled by the Attorney-General, as influence peddling which is not considered a crime that the OSP is mandated to investigate.

The investigation into Adu Boahen’s actions stemmed from an investigative documentary titled ‘Galamsey Economy’ produced by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The documentary featured undercover footage of Adu Boahen suggesting that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia could be paid $200,000 as an appearance fee for investors.

Upon the release of the documentary, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo requested the OSP to investigate the allegations against Adu Boahen.

However, after months of investigation, the OSP concluded that the actions of Adu Boahen did not amount to corruption, but rather influence peddling.

In his statement, Agyebeng directed the closure of the investigation into Adu Boahen case, adding that it may be reopened if new circumstances and further facts justify it.

This decision by the OSP has sparked mixed reactions. Some critics argue that influence peddling should also be considered a corrupt practice and subject to investigation, while others applaud the OSP for clarifying its mandate and focusing on corruption-specific offenses.

As the news spreads, Adu Boahen has yet to issue a statement regarding the clearance by the OSP.

It remains to be seen whether there will be any legal or disciplinary actions taken against him in relation to the influence peddling revelations.

The OSP’s announcement will undoubtedly generate further debate and scrutiny of its role and jurisdiction in tackling corruption in Ghana.

Find copy of the OSP statement attached

By Vincent Kubi