Liquidator To Meet Defunct FMC’s Customers

Registrar-General Jemima Oware

THE OFFICIAL Liquidator for the defunct fund management companies (FMC’s) will on Friday, July 2, have an investor class meeting with customers of some defunct FMC’s.

A statement by the Registrar-General’s Department, which made this known, stated that “All the creditors of the under-listed companies are being invited to a virtual first creditors meeting on the scheduled time for each company to be held on July 1, 2021.”

A virtual class meeting will then be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 9:00am to 11am for investors of fund management companies only.

The companies scheduled for the first creditors meeting are FirstBanc Financial Services Limited from 9am to 10am, Procap Finance Limited from 10:15am to 11:15am, and Omega Capital Limited from 11:30am to 12:30am.

All the meetings, according to the Registrar-General, will be held via zoom video conferencing. Meeting ID and password should be delivered to all creditors via text message by June 30, 2021.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), acting in accordance with Section 122 (2) (b) of the Securities Industry Act 2016, (Act 929) (SIA) revoked the licences of 53 Fund Management Companies (FMCs).