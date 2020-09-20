Liverpool Beat Chelsea At Stamford Bridge (watch highlights)

Chelsea have lost their second match of the 2020/2021 Premier League season to reigning champions, Liverpool.

The Blues went down 2-0 to the ‘Reds’ at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, September 20, 2020.

Senegalese playmaker, Sadio Mane scored twice for Liverpool.

Chelsea went down to 10-man after Christensen received red card for bringing down Mane just at the brink of the break.

The first half ended goalless at Stamford Bridge.

But within five minutes of the second half, Mane headed home Liverpool’s opener, his first goal of the new season.

In the 54th minute, Chelsea’s goalkeeper, Kappa sluggishly passed Mane, aiding the Senegalese star to score his second goal of the match, sealing three points for the ‘Reds’ who won their opening match of the current season 4-3 against Leeds United.

The Anfield victory has moved Liverpool third place on the League table with 6 points while Chelsea have slipped to the 10th place with 3 points.

By Melvin Tarlue