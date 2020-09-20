Land Borders Remain Closed – President

Land and sea borders across Ghana continue to remain closed to travelers.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 17th coronavirus update to the nation on Sunday night, September 20,2020 said the borders remained closed until further notice.

The borders have been closed since March 2020 following the outbreak of coronavirus in Ghana.

In his 16th update, the President announced the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to international flights.

Subsequently, KIA resumed operations on Tuesday, September 1, this year.

However, land and sea borders continue to be closed.

By Melvin Tarlue