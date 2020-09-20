Active Covid19 Cases Now 507

Active cases of coronavirus in Ghana as of September 18, 2020, were 507.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced this on Sunday night, September 20, as he delivered his 17th update on measures being taken to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

According to him, “when I delivered update No. 16, exactly three weeks ago, the number of recorded active cases, that is persons with the virus, stood at one thousand, eight hundred and forty-seven (1,847).”

He added that “this number, as at Friday, 18th September 2020, has reduced considerably to five hundred and seven persons (507).”

He noted that “there are, currently, some regions in the country without active cases.”

He stated that the Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti and Central Regions account for some 80 percent of the active cases.

He noted that so far, 45,258 persons have recovered, and 297 persons, a great majority of with underlying illnesses, such as hypertension, diabetes, chronic liver disease and asthma, have sadly died.

He has therefore asked members of public to exercise regularly to boost their immune system.

