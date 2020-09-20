Ghana Premier League Returns September 30

The Ghana Premier League will return on Friday, October 30, 2020.

President Akufo-Addo announces the lifting of the ban on professional football activities in Ghana on Sunday night as he delivered his 17th update on the measures being taken to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

The Premier League has been on suspension since March this year following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

But President Akufo-Addo says following broader consultation with health officials, the decision was taken to allow the league to return.

However, he said, there will be no spectators on the fields in line with the social distancing protocols.

By Melvin Tarlue