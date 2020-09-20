Wearing Of Face Masks Remains Mandatory – Nana

The wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Ghana remains mandatory until December 14, 2020.

President Nana Akufo-Addo extended the mandate on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in his 17th update on measures being taken against the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

He said the law enforcement agencies will continue to enforce the law on wearing masks.

He stated that on September 14, 2020, he signed the executive order to extend the wearing of masks to December 14.

According to him, the wearing of masks will be the new normal until coronavirus is over.

