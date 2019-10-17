Local ‘Boy’ Makes Aviation History In Wa

Wa Airport

An indigene of Wa in the Upper West Region, Victor Pul, has made history last Tuesday as he piloted the first scheduled commercial flight to the new Wa airport.

Pul, a First Officer of Embraer 145 for Africa World Airlines (AWA), touched down in Wa at 11.30 am.



“Growing up in the northern part of Ghana, the opportunities for children to be exposed to the aviation industry were little to none. My greatest hope is that more steps are taken towards demystifying the aviation industry to children up north,” he said.



An old student of Saint Francis Xavier Minor Seminary Secondary School, Victor Pul hails from Nandom and grew up in Wa.



His interest in flying began when he was 10 years old and a cousin introduced him to flight simulator video games.



Victor Pul was instrumental in setting up Pegasus Aviation Academy in the Northern Region, to help encourage youth pursuing aviation careers.



Africa World Airlines is the first airline to commence operation on the Wa route.



They are scheduled to fly to Wa three times a week from Accra (Kotoka International Airport) via Tamale.



The Wa Airport was recently allocated the identifier code “WZA” by International Air Transport Association (IATA).