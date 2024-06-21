Local Govt Minister Inspects SOCO, GSCSP Project

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah inspecting one of the projects in Tamale

The Minister of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has toured some selected projects under the ministry in the Northern part of Ghana.

The projects are under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) and the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program (GSCSP).

Located in Tamale, Yendi and Nanumba North of the Northern Region, the projects includes Construction of 2 Storey 60 No. Lockable Stores at the Yendi Central market, External Works (Paving of Walkways, Car and Lorry Park at Yendi central market, Construction of 0.45 Kumfong Link Road and the Provision of pedestrian Lay-Bys in Yendi.

It also includes the Construction of 235m x 4.5m x 1.5m Reinforced Concrete Storm drain at Kalpohini, Construction of 0.9Km Road with Drains, Road Marking, Streetlights at Katariga off the Tamale-Kumbungu road, and Construction of 2-Storey 40 No. Lockable Stores.

Others are 2-Storey, 24 No. Lockable Stores, 2-Storey Banking Facility and External works at Jisonayili and Construction of 2-Storey 22 No. Lockable Stores, Police Post, Creche, Clinic, 72 No. Stalls, Buthcery, Rehabilitation of washroom at Jisonayili.

Mr. Adjei-Mensah Korsah, addressing the media after the inspection, expressed satisfaction about the level of commitment by some of the contractors undertaking the various projects.

He encouraged the committed contractors to speed up work to enable them complete the projects on schedule.

He, however, threatened to terminate an astroturf project in the Tamale metropolitan area due to delay by the contractor.

According to him, the constructor has not exhibited commitment to complete the project on schedule and for that matter terminating the contractor and re-awarding it to a different contractor will be beneficial to the government.

“We will review the contract and terminate it according to law and re-award it to a different contractor, there will be no excuses because these projects are scheduled and strategically financed by the World Bank to achieve them in record time for the benefit of the people and so any further delay of these projects will affect the communities because they have been selected by the priorities of the communities”.

He appealed to the beneficiary communities to put the various projects when completed into good use.

BY Eric Kombat