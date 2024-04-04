Love One Another – Muslims Urged

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama

The Chairman of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has called on Muslims to love one another and wish for others what they do for themselves.

Having been created from a single soul as the Holy Quran states, he continued, “The Prophet Mohammed also teaches us in his Hadith that our practice of Islam will not be complete until we love our brothers how much we love ourselves.”

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama said the description of the Muslim brotherhood was what defines the Muslim Caucus of Parliament and their relationship with one another from different political parties and as citizens of Ghana working together.

“We sometimes disagree on how to govern, but always accept our differences and forge ahead together in the interest of our country Ghana,” he said during his remarks at the 13th Annual Night of Power organised by the Muslim Caucus of Parliament in collaboration with the Parliamentary Service at the Parliament House in Accra.

The “Night of Power” is sacrosanct to every believing Muslim. It was the Night in which the Holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) had his first spiritual encounter with the Arch Angel Gabriel where the first six verses of the Holy Quran were revealed and eventually culminated to the establishment of Islam.

This year’s Night of Power is on the theme: “Peace, Unity and Tolerance: The Road-Map to Prosperous Ghana”.

The MP said no nation in the world can prosper without peace, stressing that it was important for us to know and understand that peace is a bio-product of justice that is based on equity, equality, tolerance, honesty and respect for human dignity.

The Muslim Caucus Chairman revealed that in order to ameliorate the extreme poverty of Muslims in Ghana, the Caucus collaborated with the National Chief Imam and other Imams to establish an Independent Zakat and Sadaqa Institution which is being managed by credible Board of Trustees currently under the Chairmanship of Chief Alhassan Andani, a renowned banker and traditional chief.

The Ghana Police Service, he said, is the leading institution in the payment of Zakat through the Zakat Fund.

“We express our profound gratitude to the former IGP, Mr. Mohammed Alhassan for ensuring that all Muslim Police Officers during his tenure signed up to the Zakat Fund,” he stated.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was the guest of honour at the programme which saw an assemblage of hundreds of Muslims.

By A.R. Gomda