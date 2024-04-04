Bawumia Grateful To Christians

The Vice President chatting with the Anglican Bishop at the Iftar

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia last Monday expressed gratitude to the many Christians who voted to see him become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He was speaking during Iftar or breaking of the fast by Muslims, which he hosted for hundreds of Muslims and some clergymen at the forecourt of the Jubilee House, Accra.

Since 2017, he recalled the Iftar has been held at the Jubilee House during which members of the clergy are invited to partake in the activity which is another testimony to the harmony existing between the two dominant faiths in the country.

The Ramadan is a sacred month in the Islamic calendar during which period Muslims are enjoined to engage in reflection and show compassion to the needy in society, he said.

In the NPP, inclusivity is a feature as evidenced in such policies such as the free SHS and the Zongo Development Fund, he said. These interventions, he added, are intended to ensure that no Ghanaian is left out of government social support.

Over two hundred projects, according to him, have been undertaken by the Zongo Development Fund across the country.

The Anglican Bishop of Accra, Rev. Daniel Sylvanus Mensah Torto, who was a guest during the programme, showered plaudits on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for supporting religious tolerance in the country.

After recalling the just ended Christian period of Lent, the clergyman called on all religious leaders in the country to champion the cause of interfaith tolerance, “especially as we approach crucial elections.

“I commend Vice President Bawumia for his exemplary leadership in maintaining religious tolerance,” he said as he prayed for the Number Two Gentleman’s progress.

The Anglican Bishop also recognised the role of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu in the maintenance of religious harmony in the country.

The programme was a rare opportunity for Muslims from all walks of life to join in the breaking of the fast at the seat of government.

Present were the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, members of the diplomatic community, Muslim government appointees and CEOs.

It was a beautiful spectacle as the Muslim faithful performed ablution and partook in the congregational prayer after breaking the fast, their non-Muslim guests waiting for them in a spirit of fraternity.

By A.R. Gomda