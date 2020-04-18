LPG Marketers Association Donates To Covid-19 Fund

Gabriel Kumi

The National Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Markerters has donated to the National Covid-19 Trust Fund set up by the President to receive contributions from individuals and organisation to help fight the coronavirus.

The Association donated an amount of Ghc 60,000 to enable government prepare well against the spread of Covid-19 by purchasing more Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for frontline health workers.

The Vice-Chairman of the LPG Marketers Association of Ghana, Gabriel Kumi, speaking to the media shortly after the donation exercise at the Ministry of Information in Accra, commended the President for his commitment so far to combat the deadly disease.

He said the rationale behind the donation is for the Association to support government’s effort in dealing with the situation.

“We appreciate the decisiveness with which the President is fighting the battle and we think he deserves everyone’s support including us” he indicated.

He further called for companies and individuals to rise up to the task and support since government cannot do it all alone.

Gabriel Kumi seized the opportunity to show his gratitude to the Minister of Energy, John Peter Amewu for withdrawing the tax the National Petroleum Authority recently imposed on LPGs.

According to him, “this is a bad time to introduce new taxes on product such as LPG especially when the President is out there giving out freebies”.

By Samuel Boadi