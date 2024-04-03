Mad Rush For Ejisu Seat

Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah, Lawyer Portia Acheampong, Aaron Prince Duah and Kwesi Nyantakyi

THERE SEEMS to be a mad rush in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the vacant Ejisu Constituency seat.

The seat became vacant following the demise of John Kumah, the former Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP), who was also a Deputy Minister for Finance.

According to reports reaching the paper, about 12 NPP members in Ejisu have made their intentions clear to contest for the upcoming Ejisu NPP primary election.

12 Contestants

The 12 people include Helena Mensah, Eric Osei Akoto, Abena Pokuaa Amoah-Boaitey, Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah and Lawyer Kwabena Boateng.

The rest are Lawyer Portia Acheampong, Bright Gyimah, Dr. Evans Duah, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Aaron Prince Duah, Klinsman Karikari Mensa and Mame Yaa Aboagye.

Opening of Nominations

Meanwhile, the NPP officially opened nominations for the upcoming Ejisu primary on Tuesday, April 2 and it would close on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Underground Campaign

Reports from Ejisu indicated that the various contestants have started to campaign on the quiet to convince the delegates to cast their ballots for them.

Checks done by the paper also revealed that former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, seems to have taken the lead as he commands a lot of support from the constituency.

According to reports, most of the delegates believe that Kwesi Nyantakyi has local and international links so he can lead Ejisu into affluence as MP.

Aside the former GFA boss, Kwame Kyeretwie-Amponsah, aka ‘Stonash’, is also being mentioned as someone who can pull a surprise in the polls.

Mame Yaa Aboagye, who is widely regarded as a workaholic and a unifier in Ejisu, has also been heavily tipped to cause a major upset during the NPP primary.

Meanwhile, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako has confirmed that some people who showed interest in contesting the upcoming Ejisu parliamentary primary have rescinded their decision. This follows a meeting with party leadership in the region.

“Big party like NPP, there are a lot of people who want to serve. When our precious MP [John Kumah] joined the ancestors, a lot of people in this constituency thought that it will be appropriate for them to also step in. So that they can bring everybody together to serve the NPP in Ashanti Region and the Ejisu Constituency. At the moment we are united. We talked to the Constituency Chairman to rescind his decision to contest the election. We advised him to help in the organisation of the election and the 2024 general elections,” he disclosed.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi