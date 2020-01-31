Maggot Band To Embark On Regional Tour

Members of the band

An Accra-based musical group ‘The Maggot Band’ has announced plans of embarking on a nationwide tour scheduled to begin June this year.

The tour, dubbed “Maggot Band Five City Tour”, is set to take the music group closer to their loyal fans as well as music lovers in the regions.

The group will be in cities such as Kumasi, Koforidua, Cape Coast, Takoradi and Accra.

The tour will be climaxed in Accra with a major concert at the Alliance Francaise in August.

The Maggot Band will be on the tour with a tall list of highlife and gospel musicians yet to be confirmed, but currently it is clear that the Amamere Dance Ensemble will be on the tour.

While on tour, the members of the band will take some time off to visit some selected districts to also introduce themselves to the people and also thank them for accepting them into the music industry.

The five-city tour will be used to celebrate the band’s achievement in the music industry, launch its album as well as raise funds to support its foundation.

The band will make some donations to certain needy institutions during the tour.

The concept behind the tour is to promote live band music and also to celebrate the different forms of music in Ghana.