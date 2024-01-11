Magic Rocker Introduces ‘Ja-Life Music’

Magic Rocker

US-based Ghanaian musician, Richard Essien, popularly known as Magic Rocker of ‘Abau Tha Somtin’ fame, has revealed that he is working on a new sound called ‘Ja-Life Music (JLM)’ which he will incorporate into his music.

As one of the few Ghanaian musicians with the goal of elevating Ghana’s music scene to new heights, Magic Rocker is a well-known figure in the country’s music scene, having been active for more than thirty years.

He stated in an interview that he wants to educate Ghanaians about the international music trends that are now popular.

“I’m willing to share my new sound with everyone, especially my fans in Ghana and beyond,” he said, describing Ja-Life Music as a mixture of jama and highlife beat.

He believes that the adoption of Ja-life Music would bring international respect to Ghanaian music and culture.

“With my upcoming singles, I’m going to introduce Ja-Life Music to Ghana and the world, and I am doing this to let the global market know the sounds originating from Ghana,” he stated.

Magic Rocker plans to release around ten singles this year, in an attempt to create a genre that could change how foreign audiences view Ghanaian music.

Since releasing his earlier successful singles, which included ‘Sextisfaction’, ‘Fati Down Down’, ‘Stop Speaking Vernacular’, and ‘Sweet Like Sugar’, among others, Magic Rocker has gained a reputation as a fantastic performer with positive, uplifting, and instructive messages.

He explained that his motive of doing music is to prove to the world that a Ghanaian artiste can make it to the international stage and become a global icon.

Magic Rocker is also the CEO of Chicago-based Gavali Music.

By George Clifford Owusu