CDS Bids Farewell To Service Commanders?

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, visited the Army, Naval, and Air Force Headquarters at Burma Camp in Accra to express gratitude and felicitations to the Commanders and their staff for their support throughout the year 2023.

This visit comes as Vice Admiral Amoama prepares to retire.

Accompanied by his Chief of Staff (COS), General Headquarters (GHQ) – Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh; his Deputy for Administration – Air Vice Marshal Michael Appiah-Agyekum; and the Military Assistant to the CDS – Colonel Kusi-Appiah, Vice Admiral Amoama paid the visits on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

During the visits, Vice Admiral Amoama extended his well wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu – Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), and Air Vice Marshal Frederick Kwasi Asare Bekoe – Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), and their staff officers.

He also conveyed the commendations of the Commander-in-Chief of the GAF for their efforts in ensuring a peaceful, secure, and stable nation.

Vice Admiral Amoama commended the three services for their support of the Military High Command and the Government of Ghana, expressing his hope that they would continue to do more in the coming year, even with limited resources.

He emphasized the importance of their loyalty and commitment to peace and security, particularly in a year that Ghana faces a critical general election.

With tensions expected to rise during this period, he counted on the efforts of the GAF and other security services to maintain a peaceful atmosphere for campaigning, voting, and subsequent elections, enabling the citizens to exercise their freewill in a free and fair manner.

Major General Andoh highlighted several administrative notices and developments at the GHQ level. Some notable developments include the approval of funds for the functioning of the Critical Care Medical Centre, the revamping of departments at the 37 Military Hospital, and the installation of a modern theatre to address existing challenges.

Furthermore, initiatives such as the establishment of a monocular lab, recruitment of staff for the Critical Care Centre and the National College of Defence Studies, and the construction of a permanent place for the College were mentioned.

The CDS also commissioned a Welfare Scheme for Defence Civilian Staff, expedited pensions payments to widows, and made efforts towards the establishment of military cemeteries across garrisons.

At the Army, Naval, and Air Force Headquarters, the Chief Staff Officers (CSOs) – Brigadier General Barima Brako Owusu, Commodore Prosper Modey, and Air Commodore Eric Yirenkyi, respectively – along with their deputies and staff officers, warmly welcomed Vice Admiral Amoama.

He took the time to individually greet and mention names, creating a warm and inclusive environment.

The CDS also visited the Defence Financial Comptroller, Department of Information Technology, Department of Legal Services, GAF Travel Office, and the Directorate of Ordnance Services.

Throughout his tenure, Vice Admiral Amoama led the GAF with the vision of becoming a highly professional, cohesive, modernized, formidable, and responsive armed forces, capable of deterring any contemporary threats to the nation, whether they emanate from within or external sources.

By Vincent Kubi