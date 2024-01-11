GRA Embarrasses Okudzeto Ablakwa Over Commissioner-General Fleeing To Avoid SML/GRA Probe

Okudzeto Ablakwa

In a recent Facebook post by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and an online publication by ghextractives.com, allegations were made that the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, had “absconded” during the ongoing SMUGRA investigations.

However, the GRA has categorically denied these claims, stating that Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah is currently on a scheduled six-day leave, which had been approved in advance.

The GRA explained that every engagement pertaining to the audit by KPMG is being diligently attended to, either by the Commissioner-General himself or one of the commissioners.

The management of GRA finds the publication to be a misrepresentation of facts, describing it as malicious, sensational, misleading, and a deliberate attempt to damage the reputation of Rev. Owusu-Amoah and the GRA as a whole.

In light of these allegations, the GRA has demanded an immediate retraction of the publication from all media platforms and an unqualified apology from Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and ghextractives.com for the false claims.

The GRA emphasized its commitment to carrying out its mandate of revenue mobilization with integrity, fairness, and professionalism.

The GRA’s Communication and Public Affairs department issued this statement to address the misleading information and assure the public of the authority’s dedication to its responsibilities. Rev. Owusu-Amoah is expected to return to work on Monday, January 15, 2024, after his scheduled leave.

By Vincent Kubi