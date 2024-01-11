GRA Boss Exposes NDC Ablakwa Lies Of Fleeing The Country To Sao Tome

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammyshaddai Owusu-Amoah, has been spotted at the Ring Road office of the GRA on an official visit, dispelling speculations that he has fled the country with his family.

The allegations regarding his departure have been confirmed as untrue.

The allegations originated from the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who claimed that the GRA boss had left the shores of Ghana due to the auditing of the GRA/SML Contract.

However, Rev. Ammyshaddai, who was seen at the Ring Road office on a working visit, has vehemently denied these claims and insisted that he has been in the country fulfilling his duties as the GRA boss.

“There is no cause to run away, so nobody should even think that I’ve run away. As you can see, I’m here working to push taxes,” emphasized the Commissioner-General.

Rev. Ammyshaddai did not provide any further details on the current state of the contract being audited by KPMG, an accounting and auditing firm commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. However, his presence at the office suggests that he is fulfilling his responsibilities as the GRA boss.

With this latest development, it puts to rest the allegations made by Mr. Ablakwa, who claimed that the GRA boss left the country with the assistance of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The GRA/SML Contract is a partnership between the GRA and Strategic Mobilization Limited (SML) where SML is entitled to $100 million per annum after fulfilling its part of the contract agreement.

The agreement is currently being audited by KPMG on the instruction of the president.