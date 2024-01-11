GIZ holds ‘EmpowerAbility’ Workshop for Job seeking PWD’s

GIZ under the Support to the Private and Financial Sector Programme has held a career guidance training workshop for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) with a call to employers to continuously improve the inclusion of persons with disabilities in their workforces by making recruitment processes fully accessible.

Themed “Breaking Barriers, Building Futures: Empowering Abilities for Inclusive Careers”, the primary objective of the Career Guidance Session is to empower PWDs by providing them with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to make informed career choices, set realistic career goals, and overcome barriers to employment.

Speaking at the event in Accra, the Project Manager EU-Germany-Ghana Joint Action on Jobs, Migration and Development, Alice Claridge, said that the session was designed to pave the way towards a more inclusive future.

She added that the session has become important because they recognised the importance of empowering individuals with disabilities to navigate the complex landscape of employment and career development.

She explained that the EU-Germany-Ghana Joint Action on Jobs, Migration and Development is aimed at strengthening the capacities of national, regional and local stakeholders in Ghana to expand access to employment opportunities within Ghana and beyond for jobseekers and returned migrants with a focus on vulnerable groups.

“One aspect of it is to enhance the employment services that government institutions like the Labour Department offer to jobseekers, entrepreneurs and those who would like to reorient their career paths,”

“Together with the Labour Department we aim to equip people with disabilities with the tools and knowledge they need to confidently pursue and secure employment opportunities”. she added.

She said the challenges faced in the job market are multifaceted, ranging from attitudinal barriers of employers to lack of accessibility and limited awareness.

“Our project recognizes these challenges, and today’s event is a strategic step towards dismantling these obstacles,” she stressed.

Programmes Officer-EU, Marta Anna Brignone, for her part said the session holds special significance not only to provide valuable career guidance, but also to commemorate the International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

She stated that the International Day for Persons with Disabilities does not only serve as a reminder of the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, but also a testament to the strength, determination, and achievements of a remarkable community.

“We believe that true empowerment comes from recognizing, nurturing, and leveraging these abilities to pave the way for meaningful and fulfilling careers”, she noted.

She further mentioned that careers were not just about jobs but constructing a foundation for success, self-fulfillment, economic freedom and making valuable contributions to society.

She believes the career guidance and counseling, will help equip them with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the professional landscape with confidence.

“As we encourage employers to continuously improve the inclusion of persons with disabilities in their workforces by making recruitment processes fully accessible, developing appropriate skills training, raising awareness, investing in accessible physical and digital infrastructures and reasonable workplace adjustments.

We envision a future where every person, regardless of ability, can contribute their unique talents to the workforce, enriching our collective experiences,” she stressed.

Brignone reminded all that disability is not inability, but rather about how individuals interact and respond to the environments in which they live.

