Magic Rocker Surprises Fans With 3 New Singles

Magic Rocker

This month, three new tracks by US-based Ghanaian artiste, songwriter and disc jockey (DJ) Richard Essien, better known on stage as Magic Rocker will be released in Ghana.

His previous smash singles ‘Baby U Are Hot’ and ‘Talk Dirty’, which were published last month, are followed by the three new hits ‘Who Are You’, ‘No More War’, and ‘Lion King’.

The mid-tempo tracks with danceable beats suitable for any social gathering, according to the singer, feature real African rhythms and seductive vocals that will have listeners listening to the songs repeatedly.

His ability to effortlessly combine the moods of highlife and afro rhythm with accessible words in his music has won him followers all over the world.

‘Who Are You’ highlights Magic Rocker’s formidable presence. The songs by Gavali Music were produced by renowned beat makers Magic Rocker, Mr. Sarge, King Jay and Kofi. The song is the ideal fusion of intense rhythms and captivating melody.

‘No More War’ explores the desires and hardships related to the need for independence.

His flexibility as an artiste is demonstrated by his ability to address a wide range of topics through his music, from socio-economic realities to empowerment.

The three songs yet to receive airplay on all the local radio stations across the country demonstrate Magic Rocker’s dedication to maintaining his artistic integrity while pursuing new artistic frontiers.

Listening to the three new songs is essential for everyone who enjoys real, powerful highlife blended with jama.

The tracks are available for download from various digital platforms.

Magic Rocker says it’s time to regain the music industry and that his capacity to revive modern sounds is at an all-time high as he prepares to release more singles in the coming months.

After listening to the tracks, many disc jockeys (DJs) already think that the songs will become hits in the music industry with the right kind of promotion.

Magic Rocker, whose songs are well-known in a number of countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, and the USA, stated that music hasn’t turned out the way he had hoped, and that he wants to utilise it to elevate Ghana’s profile abroad.

By George Clifford Owusu