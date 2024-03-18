Rev. Wengam Leads Delegation To Singapore

Rev. Stephen Wengam

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam has led a delegation made up of the Executive Presbytery members of the church and their spouses on a working visit to Singapore.

They are being hosted by the General Council of Singapore Assemblies of God, led by the General Superintendent Rev. Dominic Yeo.

Their host is also Chairman of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship.

The visit has been described as historic and unprecedented, being the initiative of Rev. Wengam who also serves as the Vice Chairman of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance.

The trip is a study tour serving as a boot camp specifically for the Executive Presbytery of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

It also offers an opportunity to build strategic mission partnerships around the globe.

The Ghanaian delegation has already met with Rev. Rob Ketterling, Senior Pastor of River Valley Church Assemblies of God, Minnesota District, USA, which has about 10,000 members.

They will also hold interactive sessions with Rev. Yeo and the leadership of Trinity Christian Centre Assemblies of God, Singapore to understudy their church growth model.

The almost 50-member delegation of Assemblies of God, Ghana include the wife of the General Superintendent, Lady Mrs. Monica Wengam, the Assistant General Superintendent, Rev. Dr. Godwin Tito Agyei and wife, the General Secretary Rev. Dr. Ernest Birikorang and wife, the General Treasurer, Rev. Dr. Simon Abu Baba and wife, the Regional Superintendents and spouses as well as key staff of Assemblies of God Headquarters in Accra.

By A.R. Gomda