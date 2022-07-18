What's New

Magical Mathew Stuns Dundee Fans

July 18, 2022

 

Mathew Cudjoe

Hugely talented Matthew Cudjoe is turning out to be Harry Porter at Scottish side Dundee United after another kaleidoscopic second-half performance last Saturday in a pre-season friendly against Sunderland.

The 18-year-old was introduced in the 56th minute as the Tangerines went on to lose 2-0.

In the 34 minutes he lasted on the pitch, the Ghana youth and former Asante Kotoko playmaker produced some perky dribbles and sultry skills which wowed the fans.

A fan, named Martin, replied a Tweet by the club saying: ”Announce new 20-year contract. ” ghanasoccernet

Tags: , ,