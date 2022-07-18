Magical Mathew Stuns Dundee Fans

Mathew Cudjoe

Hugely talented Matthew Cudjoe is turning out to be Harry Porter at Scottish side Dundee United after another kaleidoscopic second-half performance last Saturday in a pre-season friendly against Sunderland.

The 18-year-old was introduced in the 56th minute as the Tangerines went on to lose 2-0.

In the 34 minutes he lasted on the pitch, the Ghana youth and former Asante Kotoko playmaker produced some perky dribbles and sultry skills which wowed the fans.

A fan, named Martin, replied a Tweet by the club saying: ”Announce new 20-year contract. ” ghanasoccernet