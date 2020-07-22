Mahama Congratulates Son For Marrying Algerian Girlfriend

Shafik and Asma

The son of ex-President John Mahama, Shafik Mahama, is married to his long-time girlfriend in Dubai.

The bride is an Algerian woman who is based in the United Arab Emirates. She is called Asma, and she met Shafik in school, according to earlier reports.

Their private marriage ceremony was strictly by invitation.

According to reports, the former president could not make it to the wedding due Covid-19 constraints, as he could not travel out of the country to be part of the ceremony.

He, therefore, took to social media to express joy over his son’s marriage.

He shared a photo of his son and his new wife on Instagram and said, “Congrats Shafik and Asma. God richly bless your union.”