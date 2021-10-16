Mahama Describes Election 2020 –Worst Election Conducted In The Country

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has revealed that even though the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was not happy with the conduct of the 2020 elections, it still maintained a level head because the peace of Ghana was more important than anyone in the Country.

He emphasised that Ghana had gone through successful elections but election-2020 was the worst election the Country had ever conducted since 1992.

Former President Mahama made the observation when he paid a courtesy call on Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area at the Emintsimadze Palace, during his visit to the Central Region as part of his nationwide ‘thank you’ tour.

He thanked both Traditional and Religious Leaders for their contribution to peace in the country, adding that their continued counselling during elections yielded positive results in maintaining the peace.

He said it was his prayer that Ghana would continue to remain peaceful.

On the economy, the Former President, blamed the current economic challenges and unemployment situation facing the country on bad economic policies embarked upon by the NPP government, such as the collapse of indigenous banks in the country.

Former President Mahama said mismanagement of the economy by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had resulted in hardship in the country, adding that the NDC was only Ghana’s hope to change and manage the country’s resources to improve the standard of living of the people.

He said prudent economic measures should be able to make the environment friendly for the people to go about their businesses without

discrimination based on political affiliation.

“In the NDC’s 2020 manifesto, there is a big push for infrastructure development agenda, where a $10 billion is projected to be used to construct roads, hospitals, and schools”, he stressed.

Mr Mahama, said there was also a well-crafted plan to create one million job opportunities for young Ghanaians and also solve the country’s Galamsey menace which had caused extensive destruction to vegetation cover and water bodies.

“I will entreat all NDC members to continue to read the Party’s manifesto and propagate the word for all Ghanaians to know that it is through the NDC that the country can be liberated from all these problems,” he indicated.

Mr Mahama pointed out that the decision by the NPP government to abandon all the projects his administration initiated, was seriously hampering the development and progress of the country.

He said when given the mandate, the next NDC government would use the first two years in office to complete all abandoned projects before new ones are initiated.

Former President Mahama said the NDC would continue its advocacy work on its electoral reforms proposals presented to the Electoral Commission to ensure that the country’s electoral processes were improved to deliver fair, peaceful, and transparent elections going forward.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II on his part commended Former President Mahama for maintaining statesmanship after the December 2020 elections, noting that his peaceful nature contributed to the peace the country was enjoying.

He thanked him for his contribution to peace in Ghana and indicated the Council’s willingness to work with political parties that demonstrated the fear of God and love for humanity.

The Former President was accompanied by his running mate in the 2020 elections, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of the NDC, Feleix Ofosu Kwakye, defeated NDC Parliamentary Candidate of Abura- Asebu- Kwaman- Kese (AAK), some Members of Parliament (MPs) from the region, regional and constituency executives among other stalwarts of the Party

GNA