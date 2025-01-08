Mahama Holds Crunch Meeting Over Dumsor

President John Mahama has convened an emergency meeting with key stakeholders in the power sector to address Ghana’s impending power crisis, barely 24 hours after his inauguration.

The meeting, chaired by the Chief of Staff, brings together representatives from various power generation companies and other critical stakeholders to devise strategies to stabilize the country’s power supply and prevent a resurgence of the infamous “dumsor”.

This move is not surprising, given Ghana’s history with power outages.

The “dumsor” crisis, which plagued the country during John Mahama’s first term in office, was a major campaign issue in the 2016 elections.

The crisis was characterized by frequent and prolonged power outages, which had a devastating impact on businesses and households.

Despite efforts by the subsequent Akufo-Addo administration to address the power crisis, it appears that the country is once again on the brink of a power crisis.

According to John Abdulai Jinapor, Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu and former Deputy Energy Minister, the immediate past government’s failure to secure adequate fuel supplies for power generation has put the nation at risk of a power crisis.

The emergency meeting convened by President Mahama is a clear indication that his administration is taking the power crisis seriously.

The meeting is focusing on finding immediate solutions to the fuel supply challenges facing power generation companies, as well as developing a long-term strategy to prevent future power crises.

-BY Daniel Bampoe