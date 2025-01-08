Mahama Sacks Akufo-Addo MMDCEs

In a dramatic move, President John Mahama has revoked the appointments of all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) appointed by his predecessor, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This decision, effective immediately, marks a significant shake-up in the local government structure.

According to a letter signed by Dr. Callistus Mahama, Executive Secretary to President Mahama, the revocation of appointments is in accordance with the provisions of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) as amended by the Local Governance (Amendment) Act 2017 (Act 940).

The letter directs the Coordinating Directors of the various MMDAs to assume responsibility as acting Chief Executives until substantive appointments are made.

In related development, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Eastern Regional Secretariat has announced a scheduled plan for the appointment of new MMDCEs.

The process will commence with the submission of applications at the constituency secretariat level from January 9 to 15, 2025.

The Regional Secretariat will then collect the submitted applications from the constituencies on January 16-17, 2025, followed by vetting of applicants from January 22-24, 2025.

BY Daniel Bampoe