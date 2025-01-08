Mahama Praises Bawumia For Accepting Early Defeat

President John Dramani Mahama has commended his main opponent in the December 2024 elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential Candidate of NPP, for conceding defeat early.

Speaking at his inauguration held at Independence Square, Accra, Mr. Mahama said, “Your sportsmanship in making an early concession eased tensions and contributed to the early conclusion of the electoral contest.”

President Mahama’s comments came after Dr Bawumia, the Presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), conceded defeat on Sunday, December 8, 2024 less than 24 hours after the polls, and congratulated Mahama on his victory.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s concession marked the end of a highly competitive election and set the stage for the incoming administration to begin its work.

John Mahama, who secured 56.55% of the vote, acknowledged the significance of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s concession in fostering peace during a crucial moment for the country.

The Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, declared Mahama the winner, with a total of 6,328,397 votes, while Dr Mahamudu Bawumia received 4,657,304 votes.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s concession was seen as a demonstration of political maturity and a commitment to Ghana’s democratic values.

Mr Mahama stressed the importance of unity and collaboration in the days ahead, thanking Dr Bawumia for his commitment to a peaceful transition of power.

Mahama’s victory marks his return to the presidency, having previously served from 2012 to 2017.

He is the first president in Ghanaian history to be democratically elected to a non-consecutive second term.