Mahama Ministerial Nominees: 35 More To Go

President John Dramani Mahama has begun assembling his team, unveiling a list of ministerial appointees amidst his campaign promise to appoint 60 ministers.

This move marks a significant milestone in Mahama’s presidency, which began on January 7, 2025.

Mahama’s ministerial appointments come on the heels of his presidential election victory in 2024, where he defeated then-Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

This win marked Mahama’s return to the presidency, having previously served from 2012 to 2017.

The latest appointments include notable figures such as Haruna Iddrisu, a seasoned politician and lawyer, and Kwame Governs Agbodza, a Ghanaian architect.

Other appointees include Wilbert Petty Brentum, Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere, and Joseph Nelson, who have been appointed as Regional Ministers for Western North, Central Western, and Western regions, respectively.

Mahama’s decision to appoint 60 ministers has sparked interest among Ghanaians, who are eager to see the impact of this move on the country’s governance.

With 35 more appointments to go, all eyes are on Mahama as he shapes his team to drive his administration’s agenda.

As the country waits with bated breath for the remaining appointments, Mahama’s commitment to good governance and effective leadership will be closely watched.

The success of his administration will depend largely on the ability of his ministerial appointees to deliver on their mandates and drive the country’s development forward.

-BY Daniel Bampoe