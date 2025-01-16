Mahama Ayariga Leads NDC In Parliament

Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga, a seasoned politician and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been appointed as the new Majority Leader in Ghana’s 9th Parliament.

This development comes after President John Dramani Mahama nominated Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, as Minister of Finance-designate.

Mahama Ayariga’s elevation to the position of Majority Leader was predicted by Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader, who cited Ato Forson’s expected transition to the executive arm of government.

As part of the leadership reshuffle, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, MP for Cape Coast South, will assume the role of Deputy Majority Leader, succeeding Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah.

In addition to Mahama Ayariga’s appointment, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi, has been designated as the Majority Chief Whip, taking over from Kwame Governs Agbodza.

BY Daniel Bampoe