Mahama Ayariga Replaces Ato Forson As Majority Leader

Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, is set to replace Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as the Majority Leader of the 9th Parliament.

This change follows Dr. Forson’s nomination by President John Dramani Mahama as the Minister of Finance-designate.

Mr. Ayariga’s appointment as Majority Leader has gained widespread attention, with many emphasizing his deep understanding of parliamentary rules and procedures.

As a lawyer and veteran lawmaker, he brings extensive experience and leadership to this critical role.

Having previously served as Minister of Information and Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology, Mr. Ayariga’s track record of public service further cements his suitability for this position.

His appointment is seen by some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a strategic move to maintain stability and effectiveness in parliamentary leadership.

Dr. Ato Forson’s new role as Minister of Finance-designate leaves a significant gap in the Majority Leader position.

Ayariga’s elevation is expected to ensure continuity and strong leadership within the government’s legislative agenda.

In addition to this development, other vacancies have emerged within the Majority bench leadership.

Governs Kwame Agbodza, currently serving as the Majority Chief Whip, has been nominated as the Minister of Roads and Highways-designate.

Similarly, Ahmed Ibrahim, the Majority Deputy Whip, has been nominated as the Minister-designate for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs.

These changes reflect President Mahama’s efforts to realign his administration to address pressing national challenges while maintaining a strong and cohesive parliamentary team.

The nominees will now await parliamentary vetting and approval before officially assuming their new roles.

By Ernest Kofi Adu