Bnoskka Urges Shatta Wale to Embrace Rebranding

Copyright Advocate, Benjamin Oduro Ahin known in the creative industry as Bnoskka analyzed the Shatta Wale concert in Jamaica with Vybz Kartel.

It was a sunny evening in Kingston, Jamaica, as the crowd gathered at the famous Sabina Park stadium, eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated concert featuring Ghana’s dancehall king, Shatta Wale.

Sharing the stage with him was the talented Vybz Kartel, a Jamaican reggae artist known for his soulful voice and energetic performances.

As the lights dimmed, Shatta Wale burst onto the stage, his signature energetic vibe electrifying the crowd. With his trademark braids flying, he launched into his hit song “Ayoo,” sending the audience into a frenzy.

Vibe Catel joined him on stage, and together they delivered a thrilling performance, blending their unique styles to create an unforgettable experience.

Back in Ghana, Bnoskka, a respected music industry expert, and a lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba also the CEO of PMAGHANA Foundation watched the concert unfold on social media, beaming with pride. “Shatta Wale has come a long way,” he thought to himself. “It’s about time he starts branding himself as a highlife artist.”

Bnoskka believed that Shatta Wale’s unique sound, which blended elements of dancehall, reggae, and traditional Ghanaian highlife, was a perfect representation of the genre.

By embracing his highlife roots, Shatta Wale could not only revitalize the genre but also inspire a new generation of young artists to explore their cultural heritage.

Bnoskka shared his thoughts during an interview on Adom 106.3FM’s popular show, hosted by Mike 2, on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

“It’s time for Shatta Wale to take ownership of his highlife sound and use his platform to promote Ghanaian music globally,” Bnoskka exclaimed. “He has the talent, the charisma, and the fan base to make it happen.

By doing so, he’ll not only cement his legacy as a music icon but also pave the way for future generations of Ghanaian artists.”

As Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel brought their electrifying performance to a close, the crowd roared with applause, already eagerly anticipating their next collaboration. Meanwhile, Bnoskka’s words echoed in the minds of music enthusiasts, sparking a renewed appreciation for Ghana’s rich musical heritage and the incredible talent of its artists.

By George Clifford Owusu