Kofi TV Owner Injured In Gun Shot Incident

Miracle Adoma, wife of broadcast journalist, Kofi Adoma, Kofi TV boss, has revealed that her husband is in stable condition following a report that he was accidentally shot in the eye during a musketry discharge ceremony at Dormaa in the Bono Region.

The report suggests that the gunpowder residue struck him in the eye when shots were fired as part of the traditional musketry display.

Meanwhile, he is currently in Dubai receiving medical treatment.

In a Facebook post on January 15, Miracle Adomah expressed gratitude for the support they have received and shared her optimism for his recovery. She wrote: “I’m Sorry I can’t respond to the numerous WhatsApp calls on my phone and that of my husband now. He is stable currently, and we hope for the best. Thanks for the care.”

The accident of the broadcaster was announced by Despite Media journalist Vim Lady in a Facebook adding that her colleague journalist is reportedly on admission to a hospital and receiving treatment.

However, in a subsequent interaction with a netizen, Vim Lady clarified that Kofi Adoma Nwanwani had sustained gunshot wounds in another part of his body but was recovering well in the hospital.

The details surrounding the unfortunate incident are still unknown.

In the social media post, Vim Lady expressed heartfelt prayers and concern for the well-being of her former colleague after hearing the news and said that she was praying for his speedy recovery.

The incident marks the second time Kofi Adoma has been the target of a gun attack. The journalist was attacked by some unknown persons on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Old Ashongman Village in Accra.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke