Mahama Appoints Muslim To Replace Sammi Awuku At NLA

In a move that has sparked controversy, President John Dramani Mahama has appointed a Muslim to head the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The appointment, which took effect from January 15, 2025, has been met with public backlash on social media, with many criticizing the decision as being against the Islamic faith.

Muslims are generally against gambling and the NDC made fetish about Muslims sensitivity to such acts.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, Mohammed Abdul-Salam was appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the NLA, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the Board of the Authority, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

The appointment has raised eyebrows, as many have questioned the wisdom of appointing a Muslim to head an institution that deals with gambling, which is considered haram (forbidden) in Islam.

The public’s reaction on social media has been overwhelmingly negative, with many expressing their disappointment and frustration with the appointment.

Some have even called for the appointment to be revoked, citing concerns about the potential conflict of interest and the impact on the Muslim community.

-BY Daniel Bampoe