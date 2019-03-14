Mahama Rubbishes Owusu Bempah’s ‘False Claims’

Former President John Mahama

FORMER PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has described as false, claims made by Prophet Owusu Bempah that he was planning to commit a crime in Ghana.

A statement issued on his behalf by his special aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, said, “The attention of former President John Dramani Mahama has been drawn to claims made by a certain Pastor Owusu Bempah on Oman FM on 7th March, 2019 accusing the former president of planning to commit a crime.”

According to the statement, “In direct response to the said accusations, I am directed by Mr. Mahama to state that the claims of the said pastor are false.

They remain imaginations of a warped mind and effusions of a politically-tainted founder of a church who would say and do anything to attract attention to himself.”

It said, “As a known surrogate of the Akufo-Addo government, the said Owusu Bempah’s statements are clearly calculated to distract the attention of the suffering masses of Ghana from the mounting issues of bad governance, corruption, insecurity, hardship and dishonesty.”

The statement continued, “It is disgraceful that someone who claims to be a prophet of God would readily agree to be used to broadcast lies emanating from a vivid imagination instead of preaching the word of God. Never in the entire account of the Bible has there been any anointed prophet of God who only praises a king and turns a blind eye to the evils committed in his reign.”

It added that “Mr. Mahama would also like to take this opportunity to assure the good people of Ghana that he remains the peaceful, focused, people-loving, and gentle politician that he has always been.”

It indicated that “he will not be distracted by the deliberately planned and concocted stories to keep afloat a scandal-mongering campaign against him by the ruling party.”

BY Melvin Tarlue