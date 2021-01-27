Mahama To Call Asiedu Nketia, Kpessa-Whyte As Witnesses

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Former President John Dramani Mahama has finally filed his witness statements as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Mr. Mahama who is challenging the 2020 Presidential election is set to call the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia as a witness to testify on his behalf.

The former President has also filed a witness statement on behalf of Michal Kpessa-Whyte who would also be testifying during the hearing of the case.

Mr. Kpessa-Whyte who is a former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme was one of the two representatives of the NDC stationed at the National Collation Centre (Strongroom) of the Electoral Commission (EC) during the election.

He claims in his witness statement that he witnessed “many material irregularities” whilst in the EC Strongroom.

Mr. Nketia has however indicated that he may have to file additional witness statements due to the failure of the EC to respond to the petitioner’s “request to admit facts”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahama has also filed his response to the legal submissions by Nana Akufo-Addo and the EC to their preliminary legal objections as ordered by the court.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak