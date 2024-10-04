Mahama’s 2020 Election Predictions Revisited Amidst 2024 Campaign

In 2020, former President John Mahama expressed confidence in winning the presidential election, citing internal polls that suggested the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would secure 143-145 parliamentary seats.

An Afrobarometer opinion polls also indicated that 60% of Ghanaians felt worse off compared to 2016, further bolstering Mahama’s optimism.

Mahama boldly declared, “I am convinced that we will win the election… We have won already because our own final official and the opinion polls put us between 143-145 seats, and that is the majority in Parliament.”

He also emphasized the importance of vigilance on election day, urging supporters to “own your polling station” and “open your eyes and count until they finish the counting”.

Fast forward to 2024, and it appears Mahama is reusing similar rhetoric.

Critics argue that he has not learned from past losses, particularly given the outcome of the 2020 elections, which saw incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo secure 51.59% of the vote.

The NDC’s 2020 loss was not an isolated incident; Mahama had previously lost to Akufo-Addo in the 2016 presidential election.

Despite this, John Mahama remains resolute in his 2024 campaign, echoing familiar themes of vigilance and confidence.

As the 2024 elections approach, it remains to be seen whether Mahama’s strategy will yield different results.

-BY Daniel Bampoe