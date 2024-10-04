Mahama Weeps Over NPP Polls

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential candidate, John Mahama, has launched an attack on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of fabricating fake opinion polls to sway public opinion.

According to the former President, “All credible polls predict an NDC victory in the upcoming election, adding that “the NPP is desperate and resorting to fabricating polls to create false hope.”

Former President Mahama said by citing a recent Global InfoAnalytics polls that show him leading Dr Bawumia by 13.8 percentage points (51.1% to 37.3%).

John Mahama’s remarks come as he intensifies his campaign in the North East Region, a stronghold of his opponent, NPP’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The region is crucial to Dr Bawumia’s chances, but Mahama is confident of securing a significant share of the votes.

The NDC relying on the Global InfoAnalytics polls also reveals that independent candidates Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Nana Kwame Bediako are gaining traction, with 4.1% and 6.2% of the vote, respectively.

In contrast, the NPP has cited a contrasting polls by Outcomes International, which projects Bawumia as the likely winner with 49.4% of the vote, ahead of Mahama’s 45.1%.

However, John Mahama’s campaign has dismissed these polls as “fabricated” and “unreliable.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe