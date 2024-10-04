Jeff Konadu Charges Women To Lead NPP’s Victory

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jeff Konadu Addo, has called on the party’s women’s wing and female volunteer groups to spearhead efforts to elect Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer, as President of Ghana.

According to the NPP Chairman, women possess the ability to garner support from the public.

He noted that African women, particularly those involved in trading, have unique skills in attracting customers.

Mr. Konadu suggested that these communication and trading abilities should be harnessed by the women in the party to secure more votes for the NPP as the 2024 general elections approach.

Speaking at Akwatia during the 2024 Eastern Regional Women’s Wing Conference over the weekend, Mr. Konadu Addo urged the women to put aside any misunderstandings and unite to ensure victory for the party.

Messaging

He further encouraged the women to familiarize themselves with the party’s campaign promises.

He stated that Dr. Bawumia has outlined life-changing policies in the party’s 2024 manifesto, which should form the core of their campaign efforts.

Mr Konadu advised the women to avoid engaging in divisive issues that could undermine the party’s flagbearer and parliamentary candidates.

Highlighting some of the party’s campaign promises, Mr. Konadu also urged the women to be well-versed in the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration, as these would play a key role in their campaigning.

He explained that the NPP has a two-pronged approach for the election: first, to showcase the party’s achievements over the last eight years, and second, to reassure the people of Ghana about what the party plans to accomplish if it retains power.

Emulate Samira

Mr Konadu expressed his appreciation to Second Lady Samira Bawumia, who was present at the conference, commending her hard work during the campaign.

He urged the women to follow Mrs. Bawumia’s example.

“We have all seen how our incoming First Lady has committed herself to ensuring her husband’s victory by traveling across the country. I encourage you all to emulate her campaigning style and similarly move around every corner of your locality to win votes for the NPP.

“In this campaign, we are employing all forms of retail campaigning: door-to-door, room-to-room, market-to-market, church-to-church. The women must win this election for the NPP,” he charged them.

BY Daniel Bampoe