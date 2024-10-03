Atomic Bridge Maintenance Set to Begin Tonight

A 20-day maintenance project on the Atomic Bridge commences tonight at 8:00 pm, aimed at improving safety and ride quality.

The Ghana Highway Authority’s Bridge Management Unit (BMU) will replace 26 expansion joints, 13 on each bridge.

According to Project Manager Ing. Aaron Nana Amponsah, work will occur daily from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am, excluding Sundays when the section under construction will be closed to traffic.

Traffic Diversion

To minimize disruption, traffic will be diverted to the bridge’s ground level during the maintenance period.

The first 10 days will focus on the Accra-bound bridge, followed by the Madina-bound bridge for the remaining 10 days.

The Minister for Roads and Highways,

Francis Asenso-Boakye, on Thursday inspected the bridge ahead of the project, stressed the importance of repairs for motorist safety and ride quality.

He urged the public to cooperate with traffic management measures.

The maintenance work is part of the government’s “RoadsForDevelopment” initiative, prioritizing infrastructure development for economic growth.

-BY Daniel Bampoe