Ghana Records First Mpox Case

A confirmed case of Mpox was reported in Ghana on October 1, 2024, after the National Public Health and Reference Laboratory tested samples from a young male patient from the Western North Region.

A report by the Ghana Health Service noted that the patient, who presented with symptoms of rash, fever, and bodily pains, was promptly isolated in line with Mpox management protocols.

Twenty-five contacts of the patient have been identified and are under surveillance, while the patient has been discharged in stable condition.

This case marks Ghana’s first recorded Mpox incident in 2024, following 120 cases in 2022 and eight cases in 2023.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security and International Concern, respectively, last month.

Several African countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, and Côte d’Ivoire, have reported Mpox cases this year.

To combat the outbreak, Ghanaian health authorities have: Issued alerts to regions and teaching hospitals, heightened Mpox surveillance, Sensitized health staff on Mpox, mobilized Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for staff, enforced strict Infection Prevention Control (IPC) with barrier nursing, activated contact management and tracing, and activated the National Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (PHEOC).

The WHO has also implemented measures to support affected countries, including: coordinating technical support and regional incident management, developing risk communication and community engagement strategies, enhancing infection prevention and control, supporting surveillance and laboratory testing, and facilitating vaccination efforts.

