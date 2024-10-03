Ghana’s Digital Revolution Gets Boost

Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari

In a move set to revolutionize Ghana’s financial landscape, the Electronic Money Issuers Chamber of Ghana has officially been launched.

The chamber, aimed at promoting digital financial inclusion, was unveiled at a ceremony attended by top dignitaries, including the Representative of the Ga Mantse, Nii Noi Quao Donkor, and the Director General of Securities and Exchange Commission, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh.

Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, in his address, emphasized the significance of the launch, stating, “Today marks a new chapter in Ghana’s digital financial journey, where collaboration, innovation, and advocacy will drive financial inclusion, improve payment systems, and foster economic growth.”

Mobile Money Revolution

Ghana’s mobile money industry has experienced phenomenal growth, with over 23 million active mobile money wallets. This has enabled millions of Ghanaians to access financial services, creating opportunities for economic empowerment.

The Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) has played a pivotal role in advancing the country’s digital payments landscape.

Chamber’s Objectives

The Electronic Money Issuers Chamber of Ghana aims to: Promote digital financial inclusion, advocate for policies supporting electronic money issuers, enhance collaboration among industry stakeholders, and foster innovation and security in digital financial services.

Partnership and Collaboration

Dr. Opoku-Afari highlighted the Bank of Ghana’s commitment to supporting the chamber, citing successful collaborations on key policies and initiatives.

He encouraged the chamber to prioritize compliance with regulatory requirements, ensuring a secure and sustainable digital financial ecosystem.

This launch marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s digital revolution, poised to transform the financial landscape and unlock opportunities for economic growth and financial inclusion.

–BY Daniel Bampoe