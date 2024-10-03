Mahama’s Poor Economic Record Makes Him Unfit To Lead Ghana Again– Professor Isaac Boadi

The Dean of Accounting and Finance at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, UPSA, Professor Isaac Boadi, has emphasized that the bad economic management record of former President Mahama makes him unfit to lead Ghana again.

“Ghana has faced a lot of significant challenges because of COVID-19 and the war in Europe, but the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration has done better. Mahama left office with 3.37% growth rate. How can this person convince us that he did better as president and should be brought back?” he asked.

“Ghana’s economy grew at 4.7% during the first quarter of this year. As we speak, the economy is performing better than analysts’ expectations. The economy grew at 6.9% in the second quarter, and this makes the current managers better managers of the economy” Professor Boadi added.

“By September 2019, inflation came down to 7.6% under Akufo-Addo, and that’s the lowest level achieved since March 1992. Akufo-Addo performed better even in the face of the global economic downturn,” he stated.

He wondered why an administration that performed poorly when there was no major economic crisis on the global scale should be elected rather than the one that has performed better in the face of global economic meltdown.

“Under Mahama, there was no COVID-19, and there was no war in Europe, but they left a growth rate of 3.4%. In the face of COVID-19 and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Akufo-Addo’s economic figures have outperformed those of Mahama. Under such conditions, why should the one who performed poorly be elected? The current managers of the economy have done better and should be re-elected to continue managing the economy,” he indicated.

Professor Boadi charged Ghanaians to support and vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia whose Economics background can help the country grow in leaps and bounds.

“Let us not make the mistake of voting for the NDC and their John Dramani Mahama. There is nothing attractive in bringing back Mahama. His records are so bad that it would be unconscionable for Ghanaians to elect him to lead the country again.

Mahama is unfit to lead Ghana again with his poor record”

Professor Boadi made these remarks when he appeared on Accra-based Net2 TV’s the Seat Show on Monday, September 30, 2024.