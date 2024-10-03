Don’t Fall For Owusu Bempah’s ‘Diversionary Tactics’- Kennedy Osei-Nyarko To NPP Members

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru Constituency, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has sounded a warning to New Patriotic Party (NPP) members, cautioning them against getting distracted by Rev. Owusu Bempah’s recent endorsement of John Mahama.

Rev. Owusu Bempah, founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, sparked controversy when he declared his support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Mahama, ahead of the 2024 elections.

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, in a post on his Facebook page described Owusu Bempah’s endorsement as a “bait” aimed at sparking Christian-Muslim tension and diverting attention from the NPP’s campaign message.

“Let’s not take the bait,” Nyarko urged. “We must focus on showcasing our party’s achievements and message to the Ghanaian people.”

Nyarko’s warning comes amid concerns that Owusu Bempah’s endorsement could influence some Christian voters to switch allegiance to the NDC.

However, Osei Nyarko remains optimistic, emphasizing that the NPP’s track record and vision for Ghana’s development would ultimately prevail.

“We must activate God’s prophecies through hard work and dedication,” Nyarko said, referencing Job 33:14. “Let’s spend our time and energies selling our message and good works as a government and party to the people.”

The NPP MP’s call to action has been endorsed by party stalwarts, who recognize the need to stay focused on their campaign goals.

-BY Daniel Bampoe