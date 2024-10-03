Martin Amidu Slams Mahama Over Airbus Corruption Allegations

Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has accused former President John Mahama of corruption, citing evidence from the Airbus SE-Ghana case.

In a scathing article, Amidu described the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) August 8, 2024 report as “a gargantuan hoax, hollow, and politically motivated.”

Background

The Airbus SE-Ghana case involves allegations of bribery and corruption in the purchase of military aircraft by the Ghanaian government between 2009 and 2015.

The case led to the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) imposing a £3 billion fine on Airbus SE.

Allegations of Corruption

Amidu claims that the OSP’s report suppressed critical evidence, including the involvement of Samuel Adam Foster, Mahama’s brother, as Intermediary 5, the role of Philip Sean Middlemiss, Leanne Sarah Davis, and Sarah Furneaux, UK nationals, in the corruption scheme, bank statements related to the corruption transactions and the identity of Company D, used to facilitate the corrupt transaction.

Amidu stated, “The OSP report is a subjective, gargantuan hoax, and hollow. It does a great disservice to former President Mahama by creating the perception of the OSP dabbling in the politics of election interference.”

Previous Investigation

As Special Prosecutor, Amidu led the investigation into the Airbus SE-Ghana case from 2020.

He claims that the OSP’s current report ignored critical evidence gathered during his tenure.

“The OSP from 9 August 2021 could not even identify the genesis of and genealogical reasons John Dramani Mahama was suspected of setting up the corruption enabling process,” Amidu said.

Independent Investigation

Amidu revealed that his investigation had uncovered Samuel Adam Foster’s Ghanaian passport application and issuance in 2009, Foster’s frequent travel to Ghana during the corruption period, and lack of professional experience among the UK nationals involved.

Call for Accountability

However, Martin Amidu demands that the OSP explains why it ignored critical evidence and conducted “sweetheart interviews” with Mahama and the four UK nationals.

“Ghanaians need to know whether the interviews were conducted by an individual or a panel of investigators,” Amidu said. “The sequence of the interviews also needs an explanation.”

