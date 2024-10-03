Blows At Awukugua Over VRA Land Dispute

A violent clash erupted in Adukrom VRA Quarters, Okere District in the Eastern Region, as Awukugua chiefs and residents invaded the community with guns and other weapons over a long-standing land ownership dispute.

The attack occurred during the launch of “Ebefura 2025,” a community event, leaving elderly residents assaulted and the community in fear.

The dispute centers around the VRA Quarters land, which was resettled in 1964 during the construction of the Akosombo Dam.

The current occupants claim they have been constantly pressured by Awukugua traditional authorities to vacate the land and cease developmental projects. Despite numerous engagements with the Volta River Authority (VRA), the issue remains unresolved.

Nana Obiri Asare Atakorah III, chief of Adukrom VRA Quarters and Adukrom Mponuahene, urged the government, Okere District Assembly, and VRA to intervene and resolve the land dispute amicably.

He highlighted the ongoing antagonism between host landowners and resettled communities in the region since the dam’s construction in 1960.

Background of the Dispute

The Akosombo Dam’s construction led to the relocation of several communities, including Adukrom VRA Quarters.

The resettled communities have since faced challenges in securing land ownership, leading to tensions with host communities like Awukugua.

Calls for Resolution

The affected residents seek a peaceful resolution to the dispute, requesting protection from the government and relevant authorities.

With the situation remaining volatile, concerns grow over potential further violence.

BY Daniel Bampoe