MTN Woos Oil & Gas Players

MTN Ghana, has introduced tailor-made products and services meant to better serve the market, particularly players in the oil and gas sector.

According to the company, it understands the needs and challenges of the oil and gas sector as well as small and medium enterprises operating in the country.

“This is why MTN Ghana has launched a product dubbed, ‘Yello Biz,’ which is an integrated service that comes with Broadband internet services, Microsoft 365 license, Unified Communications, and Web-based, that enables MTN to create websites for businesses within 72 hours”.

Ms. Angela Mensah-Poku, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of the MTN disclosed this in an address read on her behalf at the Executive Business Connect session of the Local Content Conference and Exhibition in Takoradi.

The participants were taken through the digital transformation tools of MTN and other connectivity solutions, and services to enhance their operational efficiency.

“As a major player in Ghana’s telecommunications industry, our participation in the program underscores our commitment to local content development,” she noted.

“Let us continue to collaborate, innovate, and support local talents and businesses. Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient economy”, she pointed out.

Egbert Faibille Jnr, Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission noted that there are so many opportunities in the Oil and Gas sector and called for partnerships.

“There are a lot of things that are going to happen next year and we expect you to position yourselves and go for bidding. The commission will support every local company that is ready to support the industry to grow”, he revealed.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi