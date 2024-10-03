Edutech Africa Summit 2024 Sets Stage For Digital Transformation

One of the guest speakers at the summit

The Edutech Africa Summit 2024 has charted a new course for Ghana’s education sector, harnessing the power of technology to bridge the skills gap and foster a future-ready workforce.

The two-day summit, held at the Best Western Premier Hotel, convened over 300 stakeholders from across Africa, cementing partnerships and igniting innovation.

Breaking Down Barriers

HCLTech’s unveiling of Career Shaper, an AI-powered platform, marked a significant milestone.

This cutting-edge tool promises to transform skill acquisition and upskilling, bridging the academia-industry divide.

“Countries in Africa have tremendous potential for growth, and Career Shaper is designed to empower the workforce,” said Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President at HCLTech.

Government Pledges Support

Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, Deputy Director-General of Ghana Education, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to digital literacy.

“We’re integrating technology-based learning solutions across all education levels, ensuring Ghana’s workforce is equipped for the 21st century.”

Industry-Academia Collaboration: A New Frontier

A panel discussion on “Bridging the Skills Divide” yielded a task force dedicated to strengthening university-industry partnerships.

This synergy aims to drive innovation, foster entrepreneurship, and produce job-ready graduates.

Future-Proofing the Workforce

Discussions on the “Future-Ready Workforce” highlighted the imperative for continuous learning and adaptation.

The Experts emphasized the need for educators, policymakers, and industry leaders to collaborate in shaping a workforce capable of navigating rapid technological change.

A Call to Action

Andrew Okai, the CEO of Precept, emphasized the summit’s impact: “This gathering has laid the foundation for a tech-driven educational revolution in Ghana. Collaborations formed here will drive innovation in our classrooms and workplaces.”

BY Daniel Bampoe