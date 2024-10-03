NPP Condemns Political Vandalism In Sissala East

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sissala East Constituency of the Upper West region has strongly condemned a disturbing incident of political vandalism in Tumu, where posters, banners, and billboards of the NPP Parliamentary candidate, Amidu Chinnia Ishaku and Presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia were destroyed allegedly by political opponents.

This act of vandalism has the potential to cause violence and undermine the democratic process and freedom of expression, essential components of multi-party democracy.

The NPP believes in promoting peaceful campaigns and respecting the rights of others to express divergent views.

Robert Atta Asemonu, Constituency Secretary, in a statement, urged supporters to remain calm but watchful and focus on issue-based campaigning, as demonstrated by the party’s candidate.

The party also called on traditional authorities and key stakeholders to note and condemn such acts, which threaten the constituency’s peaceful co-existence.

The NPP has faced challenges in the constituency, with predictions suggesting a possible loss to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if Ridwan Dauda Abass, wins the upcoming elections.

However, the party remains committed to peaceful and issue-based campaigning.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has been urged to investigate the incident and bring perpetrators to book, serving as a deterrent to such elements.

-BY Daniel Bampoe