Abronye Fires Organised Labour

Kwame Baffoe Abronye

Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has launched a scathing attack on the General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, accusing him of corruption and deception.

Allegations of Corruption

In a statement, Abronye alleges that Ansah demanded GHc 500,000 from a Minister of State during the TUC National Executives elections, only to refuse to disclose this at the congress grounds.

Furthermore, Abronye claims that Ansah has been using TUC’s letterhead to secure visas for non-TUC members at a cost of $30,000 to $35,000, under the pretext of capacity training outside Ghana.

Demand for GHC5 Million

Abronye also alleges that Ansah demanded GHC5 million from NPP leaders in August to prevent Organised Labour from demonstrating against the government.

This, Abronye claims, is a clear case of extortion and an abuse of power.

Galamsey and NDC Government

Abronye questions Ansah’s silence on the issue of galamsey during the NDC government, particularly in 2015 when former President John Mahama failed to deliver on his campaign promise to transform galamsey operations.

Abronye further quotes Mahama’s 2012 manifesto, which promised: “Vigorous Implementation of the program to transform galamsey operations into legitimate small-scale mining activity on clearly demarcated areas.”

Reminder to National Security Ministry

Abronye also reminds the National Security Ministry of his demand for a retraction of their statement issued on September 20, 2024, which he claims is “untenable and unwarranted”.

He threatens to take legal action if the ministry fails to retract the statement.

Call to Action

However, Abronye urges public sector workers, including those from GNAT, NAGRAT, CLOGSAG, TEWU, and the Ghana Medical Association, to stop following Ansah’s corrupt leadership.

He further calls on Ansah to come clean on the allegations and to prioritize the interests of Organised Labour over personal gain.

-BY Daniel Bampoe